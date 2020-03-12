LaBrae boys overwhelmed by Waterloo; Vikings bow out at Regionals

The Vikings' season comes to an end with an 18-7 overall record

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team fell to Waterloo 72-47 Wednesday in a Division III Regional Semifinal at the Canton Fieldhouse.

LaBrae kept things close early with some hot shooting from the outside.

The game was tied at the end of the first quarter before Waterloo began to assert themselves down low, taking a 32-24 lead at halftime.

The second half was all about the Vikings of Waterloo as well, as they outscored LaBrae 40-32 over the final two quarters.

Landen Kiser led the charge with a team-high 17 points for LaBrae, while Devin Carter had 11 and Connor Meyer 8 for the Vikings.

Waterloo was led by Vaughn Dorsey with a game-high 24 points, while Kyle Shockley had 20.

LaBrae’s season comes to an end with an 18-7 overall record.