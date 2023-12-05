NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Jay McGarry, Austin Rowe and Derek Wilson combined for 54 points in LaBrae’s 75-63 road victory over Niles.

Wilson led all scorers with 20 points as Rowe added 18 and McGarry tallied 16 for the Vikings. Rowe and McGarry each connected on a pair of three-point baskets.

LaBrae will play on Friday at home against Howland.

Stef Dorsey led the way for three Niles players who scored in double-figures with 15 points on three shots from long distance. Yaunsene Blackmon added 13 and Anthony Budak tallied 12 for the Red Dragons.

On Friday, Niles will travel to Brookfield to take on the Warriors.