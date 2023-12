LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Ella Kuszmaul connected on four 3-pointers and led the Vikings with 24 in LaBrae’s 51-28 victory over visiting Garfield.

Riley Rowe also contributed 12 points for LaBrae.

LaBrae will be matched against Newton Falls on Monday at home.

Sophomore Mandy Cardinal led Garfield with 7 points.

Garfield returns home on Monday to take on Champion.