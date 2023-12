LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten Vikings scored led by Ella Kuszmaul’s 15 points in LaBrae’s 56-27 win over Liberty.

Marissa Levensky also added 10 and Riley Rowe contributed 9 in the winning effort.

LaBrae (7-1) will travel to Windham next Thursday.

Liberty was paced by Mia Parker, who scored 12 points.

Next up for the Leopards will be a home matchup with Mathews on Wednesday.