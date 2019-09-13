Rutana TD extends Poland lead in Howland

The Bulldogs visit the Tigers in week three action

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Bulldogs head into Howland to take on the Tigers in week three.

Mikey Kushner connected on a 35 yard field goal for the Bulldogs with 3:50 left in the 1st to give Poland a 3-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, Jake Rutana ran in a score from 30 yards out to extend the Bulldog lead to 10-0 with 8:31 left in the first half.

We will continue to post updates as they become available.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.