PITTSBURGH (AP) – Chris Kreider’s long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7.

Kreider’s second goal of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York.

Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists, and Andrew Copp added an empty netter in the waning seconds.

Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The Penguins played without captain Sidney Crosby, who sat out with an upper-body injury sustained in Game 5.