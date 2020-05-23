“KP” living his dream: YSU’s Perry signs new deal with pro basketball team in Slovenia

Since graduating from YSU in 2014, Kendrick Perry has played in Australia and across Europe for the past six years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State basketball fans know the name Kendrick Perry quite well.

The former Penguin holds several school records and scored nearly 2,000 career points at YSU. Known as “KP,” Perry graduated in 2014 and went down as one of the all-time Penguin greats.

“I still look back on my memories and my games at YSU with the utmost finest man,” said Perry. “I had some great times at the Beeghly Center. Not just YSU, but Youngstown was a big part of my development on and off the court.”

Perry then took his talents overseas, playing professionally first in Australia then across Europe for the past six years. Back in March, he was finishing up a season in Serbia when the pandemic hit.

Perry is currently back in his hometown Orlando, Florida, and on Friday, he signed a new deal with a Slovenian team, Cedevita Olimpija.

“I treat every year with the same energy, I try to go in with a lot of positive vibes, a lot of positive energy,” said Perry. “This is going to be one of the biggest tests of my career so far but with that comes a lot of excitement.

Perry’s journey has not been an easy one. He’s undergone several knee surgeries, not to mention the stresses of playing basketball overseas. He recently began documenting his experiences with a podcast on social media called “Life Across the Water.”

“It gives people insight about what life is like as Americans playing basketball overseas,” he said. “I talk about life on the court, off the court, the good things, the bad things and what you need to look out for.”

Perry averaged 18 points and 6 assists last season and has steadily working his way up the Euro ranks. Ultimately, he’s living out his dream of playing professional basketball.

“Whether it’s the NBA, China, Europe, Australia, wherever,” said Perry. “As long as I’m enjoying playing the game and I’m able to take care of my family, too, that’s a win-win situation for me.”