NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Matt Kozak tossed a complete game, seven-inning, four-hitter as Niles topped Edgewood, 7-2.

Kozak struck out four batters and allowed just one earned run.

Zack Macik was a perfect 4 for 4 leading off for the Red Dragons. Kris Hrosar had a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Kolton Christopher scored twice in the victory.

Niles (3-0) will take on South Range on Monday.

Edgewood will play Painesville Harvey on Monday as well.