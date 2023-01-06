NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Matt Kozak collected a triple-double in Niles’ 79-61 win over the visiting Hubbard Eagles.

Kozak finished his night with 12 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists to go along with 6 blocked shots as he made 6 of 6 from the field.

Anthony Budak, Stephen Dorsey and Sam Perone all scored 13 points. Keyshon Talley added 8 of his 10 points in the first half.

The Red Dragons will hit the road for a Tuesday night league game against Jefferson.

Hubbard’s Gavin Rybicki scored a game-high 30 points, 26 of which came in the final three quarters. Jovan Greene and Nik Hendrix scored 15 points apiece.

The Eagles will welcome Girard on Tuesday.