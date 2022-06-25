CROMWELL, Conn. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak’s playing partner William McGirt told Action Network HQ’s Jason Sobel that the former Eagle did not storm off the course on Friday at the Travelers Championship.

Kokrak was just 43 yards from the green on the Par 4 ninth, his final hole of the day. On his second shot, Kokrak hit it “87 yards into the unknown” according to ShotLink.

Multiple reports said that Kokrak walked off the course and immediately left.

But according to the report from Sobel, McGirt said that Kokrak did not realize his ball went OB. Since they took the time looking for the ball and by the time Kokrak could figure out where to drop, the next group was already waiting.

So instead of holding up play, since he was already set to miss the cut, Kokrak decided to pick up his ball and not hold up play.

Kokrak’s DQ was for not turning in a scorecard after his round.

He is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour and has been linked to leaving the Tour and competing in the newly formed LIV Golf.