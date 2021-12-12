NAPLES, Florida (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak paired with Kevin Na stormed the leaderboard Sunday and grabbed a win at the QBE Shootout.

The two started Sunday three shots back of the lead.

The day’s format was four-ball, with each player taking a shot and playing the best of the two balls each time.

The pair shot a 12-under, 60 in the final round which included nine-straight birdies to overtake the lead and grab the win. They finished 33-under for the tournament.

It is Kokrak’s third victory in the last seven months and fourth career win.