Kokrak fires bogey-free 67 in final round of Tour Championship, placing 14th

ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak capped off his 2019 season with a strong final round in the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup finale on the PGA Tour.
After struggling Saturday with a 2-over round, Kokrak came back with a bogey-free round of 67 Sunday to vault his position to 14th among the top 30 players this season.
Rory McIlroy ran away with a 4-shot victory and the FedEx Cup with a final round 66, finishing at 18-under for the tournament.
Kokrak caps off an impressive 2018-19 campaign in which he won well over $2 million.