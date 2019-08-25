Kokrak fires bogey-free 67 in final round of Tour Championship, placing 14th

The Warren JFK grad caps off his season among the best players in the world.

Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament Friday, March 8, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ATLANTA, Georgia (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak capped off his 2019 season with a strong final round in the Tour Championship, the FedEx Cup finale on the PGA Tour.

After struggling Saturday with a 2-over round, Kokrak came back with a bogey-free round of 67 Sunday to vault his position to 14th among the top 30 players this season.

Rory McIlroy ran away with a 4-shot victory and the FedEx Cup with a final round 66, finishing at 18-under for the tournament.

Kokrak caps off an impressive 2018-19 campaign in which he won well over $2 million.

