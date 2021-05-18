Kohler pitches perfect game to lead South Range to District Final

Bree Kohler pitched a perfect game to lead South Range to a 10-0 win over Kirtland in the Division III District Semifinals

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Bree Kohler pitched a perfect game to lead South Range to a 10-0 win over Kirtland on Tuesday in the Division III District Semifinals.

Kohler finished with 15 strikeouts for the Raiders in the win.

Reagan Irons and Gretchen Bartels each drove in a pair of runs in the win.

Bree Kohler, Juli Stachowicz, Jillian Strecansky and Kelly Szolek each added an RBI in the victory.

With the win, South Range improves to 26-3 on the season.

The Raiders advance to face the winner of Champion/Gilmour Academy in the Division III District Championship on Thursday at 5 p.m. at LaBrae High School.