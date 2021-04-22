Koerth’s walkoff single elevates Hickory past Titusville

Kendra Koerth finished with 3 hits and drove in 2 runs

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Hickory softball registered a come-from-behind win tonight against Titusville, 3-2.

The Hornets (9-1, 7-0 Region 4) trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the 7th inning. With two outs, Malaiah Burns drove in the game-tying run to send the contest to extra innings (2-2).

In the next inning (8th), Kendra Koerth scored Loren Myers on a walk-off RBI single. Koerth finished with 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Ella Holland, Burns, and Myers all had a pair of hits.

Myers struck out six during her complete game win.

