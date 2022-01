LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – United snapped its two-game losing skid by defeating Lisbon, 71-25, on the road.

Grace Knight (22) and Samantha Lippiatt (19) – a pair of sophomores – combined for 41 points.

United is set to host Valley Christian on Thursday.

Parker Henthorne registered a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) and swiped seven steals for the Blue Devils.

Lisbon will play at East Palestine on Thursday (varsity only at 6 p.m).