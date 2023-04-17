CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – New York Knicks’ guard Josh Hart is officially listed as doubtful for Tuesday night’s game two against the Cavaliers.

He suffered a sprained ankle on Saturday night in New York’s 101-97 win in the series opener.

In that game, Hart outscored Cleveland’s bench himself, 17-14.

Hart was limited in practice on Monday and only took part in a portion of practice. He likewise underwent treatment.

Hart was acquired by the Knicks in a deal with Portland at the trade deadline.

He has posted an average of 10.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in the Knicks’ last 25 games.

Game two between the Knicks and Cavaliers is set for Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The game will be televised on TNT.