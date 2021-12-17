CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range high school boys basketball team topped Lakeview 52-42 Friday night.

The win for the Raiders is their first of the season and first for new head coach Will Klucinec.

Klucinec was formerly the head coach at Salem.

The Raiders went on a 19-7 run in the second quarter to take control of the game and cruise to the win.

Landon Moore had 17 points for South Range while Mark Naples added 14 for the Raiders.

For Lakeview, Nate Fox had 16 points while Aidan Popovich had 12 and Blaire Barr had 10.