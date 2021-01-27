Kline pours in 40 points to lead Newton Falls past Ravenna

Joey Kline poured in a game-high 40 points to lead Newton Falls past Ravenna

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls standout Joey Kline poured in a game-high 40 points to lead the Tigers past Ravenna 77-60 Wednesday night.

Newton Falls has now won four straight games.

Josh Honeycutt added 19 points in the win for the Tigers.

It was the second straight night of action for Roy Sembach’s team, who rallied past Liberty 70-65 in double-overtime Tuesday night.

Newton Falls improves to 9-1 overall on the season. The Tigers return to action Friday night on the road at Campbell Memorial.