NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald starting pitcher Carson Klase not only tossed a complete game, but also collected two hits and runs batted in the Blue Devils’ 4-1 win on the road over Jackson-Milton.

Klase went seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts and only allowed three hits on the day. At the plate, he went 2-4 with two RBIs.

“It’s amazing having my team behind me, just being able to trust them,” Klase said. “Especially this early, it’s great and I can’t wait to see what we can do the rest of the season.”

For the Blue Jays, starting pitcher Austin Romigh made this one a pitcher’s deal for most of the contest, pitching six innings and striking out six batters.

With the loss, Jackson-Milton drops to 6-2 on the season after having their five-game win streak snapped.

McDonald improves to a perfect 6-0 and have now outscored their opponents 73-1 in the first six games of the season.