WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference Red Tier featured three of the top 6-seeds in the Ravenna District including the #1 seed-Harding. The Lady Raiders fell to Stow-Munroe Falls in the District Championship tilt (44-32).

Harding RaidersCoach: Frank Caputo2019-20 Record: 22-3 (8-0, AAC Red)Returning Starters: Seniors – Faith Burch, Kamarah Bender and Diamond Phillips. Junior - Makaila Powell…”Our expectations are extremely high,” indicates coach Caputo. “Getting to the district finals last year and not playing up to our best left us wanting more. We’re hoping to make a deep run in the tourney on the backs of our seniors.”