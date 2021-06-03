Kings of the District! Hickory, Fazzone racking up the D-10 championships this year

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – “Yeah it is crazy. I saw in the trophy case we have in the school, it is too filled up,” says senior baseball player Joey Fazzone. “It is just crazy to think about.”

That case at Hickory is certainly filled with championships. The Hornets have won five district titles this season, including a football, basketball and baseball crown.

“To win District 10 championships, it is hard.” says head baseball coach Robert States. “It is very hard to win District 10 championships, and to win three in one year, it says a lot about the school and a lot about this senior class.”

That senior class includes Fazzone and Connor Evans. Both were on the Hickory basketball team that won a D-10 title and reached the state championship a few months back. Fazzone was also on the football team that reached the state quarterfinals, making him a three-sport District 10 champion in one year.

“Yeah it was crazy, it just felt really special,” Fazzone said. “Then on the field after with my parents just talking about it, just a crazy experience. It is a school I always grew up watching. It just feels special to do it for this school and everyone around me supporting me.”

Fazzone and Evans are both hitting over .400 for the Hornets this year and will look to continue Hickory’s charge to the program’s first-ever state title, and they are bringing the experience from the heartbreak in March with them.

“We had a candid conversation about how this is a new chance to create history for this program and this school,” States said. “We were real fired up, the energy was great. I am looking forward to a few more great practices before Monday and get after it.”

“Me and Joey were pretty upset we lost, we were one game short,” Evans said. “So hopefully we get to go back again for baseball and just keep that feeling in the back of our head. Let’s get a different feeling this time, let’s be happy on the way home and get a W.”