YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State football scored 35 straight points at one point after trailing Robert Morris 14-13 in the second quarter, as they went on to beat the Colonials 48-28.

Although a slow start, the Penguins still outgained Robert Morris in total yards 595 to just 290 total yards.

The YSU rushing attack went for more than 250 yards and scored six touchdowns, led by Tyshon King with 12 carries for 124 yards and three scores. Liberty product Dra Rushton also rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Mitch Davidson went 21/25 passing for 339 yards with both a passing and rushing touchdown while C.J. Charleston led the team with six catches for 119 yards.

Struthers native Brandon Serrano also added three catches for 24 yards and a third-quarter touchdown catch during the Penguins run.

Youngstown State improves to 2-1 on the season and begin Missouri Valley Conference play next week when they visit Northern Iowa for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 30.