King of kickers! Boardman senior sets new all-time Spartans kicking record

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman kicker Tommy Fryda wasn’t always a football player, his first love was futbol.

“Playing soccer, definitely just had a love for the game,” said the Boardman senior. “I love the high pace of the game and that is definitely what soccer is and I loved it.”

But that all changed about six years ago.

“My sixth grade coach who is now at Niles, he talked me into it and my past gym teacher helped me along the way to learn what I do now,” he said.

Now, the Boardman senior isn’t just playing his new passion but is the new Spartans king of kickers, becoming the school’s all-time leading points getting as a placekicker.

“It was a big moment for me and it felt good that I moved into the top spot with some top people up there,” Fryda said. “The first person who congratulated me was Coach Ignazio. Both gave each other a big hug and then my teammates and other coaches congratulated me and it felt really nice.”

“We are a school that prides our self in it,” said head coach Joe Ignazio. “We have had a history of some really strong kickers here and Tommy falls right in line with that. So it is special to have that relationship with him. We celebrate him.”

But his success on the football field hasn’t taken away from his success on the soccer pitch. On Friday, Fryda was named the Division 1 Youngstown District Player of the Year.

“I never thought I could be the top of both,” Fryda said. “Definitely it feels nice moving in, I just have to keep on going with what I can do in both sports.”

“Yeah and he is a good basketball player,” Ignazio said. “He lights it up from the three-point arc too. We tease him. I joked around with him at the beginning of the year that we wanted him to come out as a wide receiver. But it is hard to put that time commitment in with his commitment to soccer but he could have done it if he wanted it.”

Now what Fryda wants to do is continue his kicking success at the next level.

“Yeah, I have a lot more looks,” Fryda said. “I have one offer so far and I am hoping to get some more as more colleges are looking at me.”