Kilpatrick’s 31 enough for Lakeview to get by Jefferson

Lakeview improves to 7-6 as they've won four of last six

Brendon Kilpatrick scored 26 through the first 3 quarters

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brendon Kilpatrick scored a game-high 31 points in Lakeview’s 72-62 win over Jefferson. Kilpatrick drained 4 three-pointers and went 5 for 7 from the foul line. This marked his second consecutive game of scoring 31 points.

The Bulldogs (7-6) also featured three others who scored in double-figures – Jake Wilms (14), Aidan Popovich (11), and Ryan Carnahan (10). Lakeview will travel to Jefferson on February 11.

Brock Bean paced Jefferson with 16 points (4-5 FT). Bobby Ray and Jean Castrillo tallied 11 points apiece. The Falcons will meet South Range on Friday.

Lakeview will play at Girard on Friday.