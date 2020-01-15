Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM

Kilpatrick’s 31 enough for Lakeview to get by Jefferson

Sports

Lakeview improves to 7-6 as they've won four of last six

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lakeview Bulldogs basketball

Brendon Kilpatrick scored 26 through the first 3 quarters

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brendon Kilpatrick scored a game-high 31 points in Lakeview’s 72-62 win over Jefferson. Kilpatrick drained 4 three-pointers and went 5 for 7 from the foul line. This marked his second consecutive game of scoring 31 points.

The Bulldogs (7-6) also featured three others who scored in double-figures – Jake Wilms (14), Aidan Popovich (11), and Ryan Carnahan (10). Lakeview will travel to Jefferson on February 11.

Brock Bean paced Jefferson with 16 points (4-5 FT). Bobby Ray and Jean Castrillo tallied 11 points apiece. The Falcons will meet South Range on Friday.

Lakeview will play at Girard on Friday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com