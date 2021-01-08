Kilpatrick’s 27 points lifts Lakeview past Girard

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brendon Kilpatrick leads Lakeview to a 62-26 win over Girard Friday night.,
Kilpatrick scored 27 points on 5 three-point makes. Ryan Carnahan and Nate Fox scored 13 and 10 points respectively. Lakeview, as a team, made 8 three-point shots – 6 in the second half.
The Bulldogs will play at South Range on Tuesday.
Sophomore Thomas Cardiero led Girard’s offensive attack with 8 points. Nick Cario and Bobby Alejars each had 6 points.
On Tuesday, the Indians are scheduled to meet Jefferson in Ashtabula County.
