Kilpatrick & Carnahan both score 20-plus; Lakeview rolls past Girard

Bulldogs’ Brendan Kilpatrick scores 24

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brendan Kilpatrick and Ryan Carnahan each scored 20-plus points as Lakeview snapped their 3-game losing skid as they topped Girard, 73-50, at home. Kilpatrick scored a game-high 24 points (9-10 FT). Carnahan went for 22 points (8-9 FT). The Bulldogs connected on 24 of 29 free throws (82.8%).

Lakeview improves to 9-12 as they’ll finish up against LaBrae at home on Tuesday.

Girard falls to 9-11 and 8-5 in the NEC. Christian Graziano tallied a team-high 21 points. Thomas Cardiero added 11 points as well.

The Indians finish with matchups with Springfield and Struthers next week.