Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Kilpatrick & Carnahan both score 20-plus; Lakeview rolls past Girard

Sports

Lakeview ends their 3-game losing streak

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lakeview Bulldogs basketball

Bulldogs’ Brendan Kilpatrick scores 24

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Brendan Kilpatrick and Ryan Carnahan each scored 20-plus points as Lakeview snapped their 3-game losing skid as they topped Girard, 73-50, at home. Kilpatrick scored a game-high 24 points (9-10 FT). Carnahan went for 22 points (8-9 FT). The Bulldogs connected on 24 of 29 free throws (82.8%).

Lakeview improves to 9-12 as they’ll finish up against LaBrae at home on Tuesday.

Girard falls to 9-11 and 8-5 in the NEC. Christian Graziano tallied a team-high 21 points. Thomas Cardiero added 11 points as well.

The Indians finish with matchups with Springfield and Struthers next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

Sports CSS