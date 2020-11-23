Kilpatrick & Carnahan both back as Lakeview seeks improvement

Lakeview Bulldogs
Coach: Ryan Fitch
2019-20 Record: 11-13 (6-8, Northeast 8)
Returning Starters: Seniors – TJ Saxton, Brendon Kilpatrick and Ryan Carnahan. Juniors – Nate Fox and Jake Wilms
…Coach Fitch points out, “We must be fundamental on both ends of the floor and limit teams to one shot per possession. We need to shoot the ball well from the 3 and make teams defend multiple screens and get a quality shot each possession.”
The Bulldogs return TJ Saxton (2.9 ppg), Brendon Kilpatrick (18.8 ppg, 9.7 rpg) and Ryan Carnahan (13.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.0 apg) as well as juniors Nate Fox (7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg) and Jake Wilms (4.4 ppg) – who all have starting experience. Kilpatrick (56) and Carnahan (45) connected on a combined 101 three-pointers. Also, back will be Kyle Roberts, Aidan Popovich (4.6 ppg), Colton Maiorca, Blaine Barr and Michael Horn.
2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings
Struthers – 12-2 (21-4)
Poland – 11-3 (17-7)
Girard – 9-5 (9-14)
South Range – 8-6 (16-9)
Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)
Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)
Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)
Niles – 2-12 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Lakeview
Dec. 4 – Canfield
Dec. 8 – at Howland
Dec. 11 – Niles
Dec. 15 – Poland
Dec. 18 – at Hubbard
Dec. 22 – at Liberty
Jan. 2 – at LaBrae
Jan. 5 – at Jefferson
Jan. 8 – Girard
Jan. 12 – at South Range
Jan. 15 – Struthers
Jan. 19 – Ursuline
Jan. 22 – at Niles
Jan. 26 – at Poland
Jan. 29 – Hubbard
Feb. 2 – Jefferson
Feb. 5 – at Girard
Feb. 9 – South Range
Feb. 12 – at Struthers
Feb. 16 – Boardman
Feb. 19 – at Chaney