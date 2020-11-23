Kilpatrick & Carnahan both back as Lakeview seeks improvement

Lakeview Bulldogs

Coach: Ryan Fitch

2019-20 Record: 11-13 (6-8, Northeast 8)

Returning Starters: Seniors – TJ Saxton, Brendon Kilpatrick and Ryan Carnahan. Juniors – Nate Fox and Jake Wilms

…Coach Fitch points out, “We must be fundamental on both ends of the floor and limit teams to one shot per possession. We need to shoot the ball well from the 3 and make teams defend multiple screens and get a quality shot each possession.”

The Bulldogs return TJ Saxton (2.9 ppg), Brendon Kilpatrick (18.8 ppg, 9.7 rpg) and Ryan Carnahan (13.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.0 apg) as well as juniors Nate Fox (7.7 ppg, 3.0 apg) and Jake Wilms (4.4 ppg) – who all have starting experience. Kilpatrick (56) and Carnahan (45) connected on a combined 101 three-pointers. Also, back will be Kyle Roberts, Aidan Popovich (4.6 ppg), Colton Maiorca, Blaine Barr and Michael Horn.

2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 12-2 (21-4)

Poland – 11-3 (17-7)

Girard – 9-5 (9-14)

South Range – 8-6 (16-9)

Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)

Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)

Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)

Niles – 2-12 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Lakeview

Dec. 4 – Canfield

Dec. 8 – at Howland

Dec. 11 – Niles

Dec. 15 – Poland

Dec. 18 – at Hubbard

Dec. 22 – at Liberty

Jan. 2 – at LaBrae

Jan. 5 – at Jefferson

Jan. 8 – Girard

Jan. 12 – at South Range

Jan. 15 – Struthers

Jan. 19 – Ursuline

Jan. 22 – at Niles

Jan. 26 – at Poland

Jan. 29 – Hubbard

Feb. 2 – Jefferson

Feb. 5 – at Girard

Feb. 9 – South Range

Feb. 12 – at Struthers

Feb. 16 – Boardman

Feb. 19 – at Chaney