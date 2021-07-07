Kiermaier drives in 5 runs, Rays extend Indians’ skid to 8

Tampa Bay Rays’ Vidal Brujan (7), Kevin Kiermaier, center, and Brett Phillips celebrate an 8-1 win over the Cleveland Indians in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla.(AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Bruján had an RBI single in his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Cleveland Indians 8-1 in a doubleheader opener.

Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia during the third.

Michael Wacha allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings.

Ryan Sherriff worked the seventh to complete a four-hitter. Franmil Reyes homered for the Indians, who have lost eight in a row.