Kid in stands throws something at LeBron’s son during high school game

The Lakers star, who was watching in the crowd, called it "disrespectful"

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CNN Newsource) – Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James called the act “disrespectful” after a kid in the stands threw something at his son during a high school basketball game Monday.

Someone tossed a balled-up piece of trash at Bronny James, briefly stopping play.

Police stepped in as dad, LeBron James, watched from the stands. He was upset like any dad would be.

“Made me mad when I saw that,” he said. “Just disrespectful. I was on the complete opposite end of the floor. I did see the referee stop the game or stop the inbounding, and the cop came out. But I didn’t even see what happened until I saw the video evidence shown me when I got here.”

LeBron said his son took it better than he would have.

“He’s a cool, calm — he’s better than his mom and dad, let’s just say that.”

The Lakers star flew from Boston to Springfield, Massachusetts by helicopter to watch his son play in a high school tournament at Springfield College.

Police were not able to find out who did it, but LeBron has a message for them.

“It’s just disrespectful and it was a little kid, too. I don’t know if he learned that on his own or if he learned that at home, but it’s disrespectful.”