Kicker Phil Dawson retiring as Cleveland Brown

Cleveland Browns place kicker Phil Dawson during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Jan. 2, 2011, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Phil Dawson was signed by the Browns in 1999 and remained with the team through 2012

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Kicker Phil Dawson, who spent much of his career with the Cleveland Browns, will retire as a Cleveland Brown.

Dawson was signed by the Browns in 1999 and remained with the team through 2012, until he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers.

Dawson plans to sign a contract so he can retire as a Cleveland Brown, the team announced Thursday.

“To have the opportunity to come back home and retire with the organization and the city that I love is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Dawson. “It only seems right to have the opportunity to do this with the fans that have been so good to me and my family.”

Team Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said they’re thrilled that Dawson wanted to retire with the team he loves.

“He epitomizes the characteristics that we look for in our players – hardworking, professional, consistent and he was a pillar in the community. He is a great example for all current and future Browns,” they said in a statement released Thursday.

Dawson appeared in 305 career regular-season games during his 21 NFL seasons. He ranks among the all-time NFL leaders in games played (seventh with 305), field goals made (eighth with 441), points scored (11th with 1,847) and field goal percentage (16th with 83.8).

He also holds team records for most career field goals (305), highest career field goal percentage (84.0), most field goals in a season (30 in 2008), highest field goal percentage in a season (93.5 in 2012), field goals in a game (six on Nov. 5, 2006), most consecutive field goals made (29) and most consecutive games with a field goal (23).

He scored 1,271 points with Cleveland — the second-most by a Brown — and his 215 games are the third-most by a Browns player.

In 2012, Dawson became the only Browns kicker selected to the Pro Bowl (Lou Groza was selected as a tackle).