BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield starting pitcher Jake Kibby threw 5.1 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in a 3-0 victory over Boardman on Monday.

Camden Rogers would get Canfield on the board in the second inning with an RBI single and they never looked back in the shutout victory.

“They weren’t jumping up and down, they didn’t throw their glove because they know, hey, we got one more tomorrow for all the marbles,” said Canfield head coach Dan Kibby. “This one was very important. Obviously, we’re enjoying this W right now, but we know what’s ahead of us tomorrow.”

Canfield will face off with Boardman again on Tuesday for the 11U district championship winner-take-all game.