COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Zed Key had 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second straight double-double, Brice Sensabaugh scored 14 points and Ohio State beat Charleston Southern 82-56.



Key secured a double-double in the first half with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help Ohio State build a 46-22 lead.

Charleston Southern was just 9-of-31 shooting in the opening half, including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Ohio State had a stretch in the second half of 17 straight points scored by freshmen to make it 74-47.



Sean McNeil added 13 points and Justice Sueing had 11 points for Ohio State.



Tahlik Chavez scored 13 points, Claudell Harris Jr. added 12 points, Taje’ Kelly had 11 for Charleston Southern.