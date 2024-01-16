SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – East Liverpool earned a road win at Salem, 59-38.

Preston Kerr led the Potters with 24 points as Nate Birch finished with a trio of 3-point baskets to close out his night with 11 points.

Since falling to Wheeling Central Catholic and Mooney, the Potters have run off three wins in a row outscoring its past three opponents by an average of 21 points (against Steubenville, Oak Glen, Salem).

East Liverpool (11-2) will welcome East on Friday.

Trent Fink sank five three-point baskets to finish with a team-lead of 15 points for the Quakers.

Salem (3-7) will play host to Alliance on Friday.