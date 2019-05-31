Kerner led Wellsville in hitting and ERA

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier in the month, the Tigers upset United (5-4) in extra innings to post their 8th win of the year. Senior Seth Kerner led the team in batting (.429) and ERA (3.57). His classmate Justin Thirtyacre finished second in average (.385) and topped the team in base hits (20).
2019 Wellsville Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Justin Gerren
Record: 8-12
Team Stats
Batting Average: .240
Earned Run Average: 4.52
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Seth Kerner – .429 (18-42)
Justin Thirtyacre – .385 (20-52)
Connor Ramsey – .322 (19-59)
Hits
Justin Thirtyacre – 20
Connor Ramsey – 19
Seth Kerner – 18
Runs Scored
Connor Ramsey – 15
Seth Kerner – 11
Doubles
Seth Kerner – 5
Connor Ramsey – 3
Justin Thirtyacre – 3
Cole Corbin – 3
Triples
Justin Thirtyacre – 1
Connor Ramsey – 1
Homeruns
Connor Ramsey – 1
Runs Batted In
Connor Ramsey – 12
Justin Thirtyacre – 11
Seth Kerner – 11
Earned Run Average
Seth Kerner – 3.57 (31.1 IP)
Innings Pitched
Justin Thirtyacre – 41
Seth Kerner – 31.1
Strikeouts
Justin Thirtyacre – 60
Seth Kerner – 48