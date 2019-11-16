Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden named finalist for Paul Hornung Award

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The award honors the most versatile player in college football.

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (WKBN) – Valley native and Kentucky standout Lynn Bowden was named a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award.

The award honors the most versatile player in college football.

He has started the last three games at quarterback for the Wildcats, after playing wide receiver, punt returner, kickoff returner during the first five contests of the season.

He has been namd SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week twice this season.

Bowden is averaging seven yards per carry, and is the only player in the country leading his team in both rushing yards (712) and pass receiving (348).

Bowden currently leads the SEC and ranks seventh nationally in all-purpose yardage, averaging 145.9 yards per game

The winner will be announced on March 4, 2020 at the award’s annual dinner, to be held at the Galt House in Louisville, Kentucky.