Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden eyes NFL dream; Vows to succeed for the Valley this season

LEXINGTON, Kentucky, (WKBN) – Kentucky standout and Warren Harding graduate Lynn Bowden is gearing up for his third season in the college ranks in the SEC.

The valley native recently caught up with Sports Team 27, discussing his goals for the upcoming season at Kentucky, his potential future in the NFL, and the fond memories of his high school career.



Last season with the Wildcats, the former two-time WKBN Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year piled up a team-high 67 catches, which was the most for a Wildcat since Randall Cobb caught 84 passes back in 2010.



PHOTO COURTESY: KENTUCKY ATHLETICS