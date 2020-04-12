Kent State product Nix inks new NFL contract

Pittsburgh Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix-Jones (45) watches the end of the Cleveland Browns play against the Baltimore Ravens as the game is shown on the scoreboard screen after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in their NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Ravens won diminishing the Steelers chances of making the playoffs. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Kent State product Roosevelt Nix has signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WKBN) – Former Steelers fullback and Kent State product Roosevelt Nix has signed a deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

It’s a one-year deal for the former Golden Flash.

Nix has played for the Steelers since 2015, appearing in 60 games over five seasons.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 after serving as a lead blocker for Le’Veon Bell in the Pittsburgh ground attack.

Nix has 16 touches for 73 yards and two touchdowns in his career.

The 28-year-old played just three gams this past season due to injury.