KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Kent State and Ohio State football teams have reached an agreement to play a non-conference matchup in 2026.

The Golden Flashes and Buckeyes will face off at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2026. Kickoff time is to be determined.

It will be the first time the two teams will meet since September 13, 2014, and the fourth time overall.

Ohio State has won all three contests played by a combined score of 165-20, including a 66-0 win in the most recent game in 2014.