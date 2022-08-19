WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – For their eighth consecutive season opener, Kennedy comes out on top tonight over Champion, 44-14.

Two minutes into the contest, JFK’s freshman defensive back Devonte Taylor took back an interception for six points the other way.

In the opening half, Caleb Hadley tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Thomas Valent (for 19 yards) and another to Aidan Rossi (for 60). Ambrose Hoso also ran in a score on a two-yard run.

After intermission, Braylin Dyson dashed 45 yards to give Kennedy a 35-0 advantage. Hadley wasn’t done as he connected with Rossi once again. This time, it was from 56 yards away with just over a minute to play in the third quarter.

Hadley finished his night by completing four passes on as many attempts for 160 yards (three TDs). Rossi made three receptions for 141 yards (two TDs).

Last fall, the Eagles advanced to the District 7 State Semifinal contest. Over the past four years, JFK has played at least 12 games per season.

Kennedy will take on Delta in Fulton County next week.

The Golden Flashes got on the board on a third-quarter Joey Fell pass to Sean Stephens for 32 yards. Fell also ran in a score from 32 yards away.

Fell closed out the night with 71 yards passing and 90 yards rushing.

Champion will be matched against Rootstown next Friday at home.