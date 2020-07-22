Kennedy opens the coach Prologo-era with high hopes

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former defensive coordinator Dom Prologo takes over as head coach after serving over 30-years as an assistant at places such as Canfield, Hubbard, Ursuline and Warren JFK. He replaces Jeff Bayuk, who resigned to join his son’s (John) staff at Struthers. A well-respected coach across the area, Prologo has been on the field for the biggest game on the calendar – state title matchups – twice as an assistant at Canfield in 2005 and for JFK’s title tilt in 2016.

After that long wait to become head coach, the pandemic hit and it would be even longer before he’d be able to work with his team. “The toughest part (was/is) awaiting guidance from the state,” indicates Prologo. “That’s been the real challenge. Our kids have adjusted well. They’ve shown great resilience so far.”

The season is scheduled to begin on August 28 when they’ll welcome Champion. Kennedy seeks their 6th straight trip to the post-season.

2019 Record: 8-4

Head Coach: Dom Prologo, 1st season

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 26.8 (22nd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 18.0 (17th in Area)

Returning Starters

Offense: 7

Defense: 7

What you need to know about Warren JFK’s offense

-“The most important thing for our kids is to pick up an entirely new offensive scheme,” says first-year coach Prologo. “We must protect the football. We want to sustain drives also.”

Senior running back Jesse Likens is back after compiling 13 touchdowns and over 1500 yards on the ground. The exceptionally fast back committed to Air Force earlier in the month. Versatile Cam Hollobaugh is back in the fold as well as Michael Mauro – who both will be keys to JFK’s offensive plans. The Eagles welcome plenty of talent back at wide receiver in seniors Gabe Green, Nick Fordeley and Sajjan Cuoto. Junior Eddie Kiernan leads a group of three returning linemen into the 2020 season. They’ll have to replace Earl Hill up front.

What you need to know about Warren JFK’s defense

-The Eagles return the Northeast-Inland District Defensive Player of the Year in senior linebacker Cam Hollobaugh – who also was named First-Team All-State at his position. Hollobaugh will be joined by Michael Mauro and Eddie Kiernan to give coach Prologo a strong trio at linebacker.

Despite the departure of the likes of Jaylin Turner along the line and Savonne Williamson in the defensive backfield, JFK doesn’t lack experience.

“We’ve got to be gap sound,” Prologo states. “Getting 11 hats to the ball each time.”

Warren JFK’s Key Player(s)

Senior, Cam Hollobaugh

-He enters 2020 as a contender to earn the honor of Defensive Player of the Year in the state of Ohio. He’s an integral part of JFK’s success on offense and on defense. Look for him to shine early and often.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Champion

Sept. 4 – at Western Reserve

Sept. 11 – at Girard

Sept. 18 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Sept. 25 – at Fairport Harding

Oct. 3 – Campbell Memorial

Oct. 10 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Oct. 17 – at Gilmour Academy

Oct. 23 – Cleveland Central Catholic

Oct. 31 – at Valley Christian

The Big game on the schedule

August 28 – at Champion

…Big game to open the season. Plenty of excitement surrounds this contest. Week 1. Coach Prologo’s first-game as head coach. Can the Eagles stop Champion’s rushing attack led by Austin Willforth? Last year, Kennedy edged the Flashes by a single point (7-6).

