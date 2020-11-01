Kennedy girls look to build off of last season’s success with a younger team

Warren JFK Eagles
Coach: Sean Zekkour
2019-20 Record: 15-9
Returning Starters: Juniors – Faith Hollobaugh and Kaycee Martinko. Sophomores – Julia Toth and Lucy Whetzel
…Kennedy returns four players who saw starters minutes last season including juniors Faith Hollobaugh (9.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Kaycee Martinko as well as sophomores Lucy Whetzel (7.9 ppg) and Julia Toth (5.2 rpg).
Coach Zekkour wants his girls to take leadership roles this season. “We’re going to be a young team so it can be difficult for girls to find their voices in such a quick time. That’s what’s going to be a crucial aspect of our team dynamic.”
“My expectations are that we’ll experience growing pains at the beginning part of the season,” points out Zekkour. “As the girls adjust to their new roles. I anticipate for us to display strong team chemistry and momentum by playoff time. I’m looking for our defense to be our identity and take pride in getting stops and limiting offensive rebound opportunities.”
2020-21 Schedule
Warren JFK
Nov. 19 – at Southington
Nov. 23 – at Lowellville
Nov. 30 – East
Dec. 3 – at Fuchs Mizrachi
Dec. 7 – at Newton Falls
Dec. 9 – Champion
Dec. 16 – at St. John
Jan. 4 – at Rootstown
Jan. 6 – Canton Central Catholic
Jan. 11 – Fuchs Mizrachi
Jan. 13 – Mathews
Jan. 19 – Akron North
Jan. 21 – at Heartland Christian
Jan. 25 – at St. Thomas Aquinas
Jan. 27 – Edgewood
Feb. 1 – at Western Reserve Academy
Feb. 4 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 8 – Akron East
Feb. 10 – St. Thomas Aquinas