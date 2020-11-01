Kennedy girls look to build off of last season’s success with a younger team

Warren JFK Eagles

Coach: Sean Zekkour

2019-20 Record: 15-9

Returning Starters: Juniors – Faith Hollobaugh and Kaycee Martinko. Sophomores – Julia Toth and Lucy Whetzel

…Kennedy returns four players who saw starters minutes last season including juniors Faith Hollobaugh (9.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg) and Kaycee Martinko as well as sophomores Lucy Whetzel (7.9 ppg) and Julia Toth (5.2 rpg).

Coach Zekkour wants his girls to take leadership roles this season. “We’re going to be a young team so it can be difficult for girls to find their voices in such a quick time. That’s what’s going to be a crucial aspect of our team dynamic.”

“My expectations are that we’ll experience growing pains at the beginning part of the season,” points out Zekkour. “As the girls adjust to their new roles. I anticipate for us to display strong team chemistry and momentum by playoff time. I’m looking for our defense to be our identity and take pride in getting stops and limiting offensive rebound opportunities.”

2020-21 Schedule

Warren JFK

Nov. 19 – at Southington

Nov. 23 – at Lowellville

Nov. 30 – East

Dec. 3 – at Fuchs Mizrachi

Dec. 7 – at Newton Falls

Dec. 9 – Champion

Dec. 16 – at St. John

Jan. 4 – at Rootstown

Jan. 6 – Canton Central Catholic

Jan. 11 – Fuchs Mizrachi

Jan. 13 – Mathews

Jan. 19 – Akron North

Jan. 21 – at Heartland Christian

Jan. 25 – at St. Thomas Aquinas

Jan. 27 – Edgewood

Feb. 1 – at Western Reserve Academy

Feb. 4 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 8 – Akron East

Feb. 10 – St. Thomas Aquinas