WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kennedy’s top six hitters finished with 12 hits as the Eagles downed Ursuline, 9-2.

Gavin Shrum led the team with three hits. Alex DeSalvo, Aidan Rossi, Caleb Hadley and Jaden Rishel all had two hits apiece.

Jake Hettrick started the game by pitching five innings, permitted two hits and struck out seven batters. Michael Bartoe came in relief and tossed the final two innings and didn’t allow an earned run.

JFK will play against Lake Center Christian on Monday and Tuesday.

For Ursuline, Luca Ricchiuti posted two hits with a double and an RBI.

The Irish will play rival-Mooney on Tuesday.