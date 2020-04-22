Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro earns another prestigious postseason honor

Magestro led all of District 10 in scoring, averaging over 26 points per game

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic girls basketball standout Malia Magestro was named Class 1A Player of the Year on Wednesday.

The YSU recruit has piled up 2,169 points in her career with the Golden Eagles, which places her at the top of the program’s all-time scoring list.

She currently holds 11 school records at Kennedy Catholic. Magestro is a three-time member of the WKBN Starting Five.

This past season, Magestro led Kennedy Catholic to a record of 22-3 and a fourth consecutive District 10 title.

She led the Eagles into the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals before the PIAA canceled the remainder of the tournament due to COVID-19.