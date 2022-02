HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team won a third consecutive Region 1 Championship, topping West Middlesex 52-46 on Thursday night.

Paris Gilmore led the way for the Golden Eagles with a team-high 24 points. Bellah Dinardo also had a big night, adding 13 in the victory.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 19-2 overall on the season.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Saturday March 5 against the Farrell Steelers in the District 10 Championship game.