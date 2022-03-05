SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team rolled past Farrell 72-34 in the District 10 Class 1A Championship game Saturday at Slippery Rock University.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

With the victory, the Golden Eagles claim their 28th District 10 championship in program history and the 12th straight D10 title.

Paris Gilmore paced Kennedy Catholic with 18 points. Hayden Keith finished with 14.

Sanaa Brodie lead Farrell with 12.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 21-2 on the season.