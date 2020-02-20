Kennedy Catholic star Ike Herster announces his college choice

Herster, a 6'6" shooting guard, and led all of District Ten in scoring this season with over 27 points per game

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Ike Herster will continue his academic and athletic career at Gannon University next season.

The Golden Eagles’ basketball standout made the announcement on social media Thursday morning.

Herster, a 6’6″ shooting guard, and led all of District Ten in scoring this season with over 27 points per game. He finished his high school career with 1,307 points, which ranks eighth all-time at Kennedy Catholic.

Herster was being recruited by several college basketball programs, including Youngstown State University. Gannon is a Division II basketball program and competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The Knights are (13-11) this season, and (12-8) in the PSAC.