Kennedy Catholic senior scholar leading the way for unbeaten Golden Eagles

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team just wrapped up a 17-0 regular season—the school’s first perfect regular season in over 40 years.



Four Golden Eagles averaged in double-figures—including senior Keegan McConahy who averaged just over 10 points per game.

“The ladies in this group have been phenomenal,” she said. “I can call anyone on the team, do you want to go to the gym in 30 minutes? And then we are there for three hours.”

McConahy was the Region 1 Player of the Year this past season for the Golden Eagles volleyball team.



She was also named the homecoming queen.



On the hardwood, she has helped K-C win 22 straight games sustaining the Golden Eagles’ mission to win a state championship.

“We really want it, more than anything all of us would love to have that.”

McConahy isn’t just on a mission on the hardwood but in the classroom as well, posting a 4.0 GPA, sitting in the top ten of her class and is part of the National Honors Society.

“I have just always been someone who wants to go to my fullest potential,” she added. “My whole family they have always just been pushing me forward. They have reached their aspirations, too, so I have that background where everyone is trying their hardest. I have to try, too.”

And McConahy puts in the effort outside the classroom as well. She takes part in Peer Leadership, Vacation Bible School and is part of the Lunch Buddy Program at New Wilmington Elementary, helping younger kids make friends.

“The lunch buddy program that I do, every day you come in for lunch and they get so excited, it is so amazing to brighten up their day while I am there,” McConahy added

The success hasn’t come without some obstacles, however.



McConahy is a Type 1 diabetic, needing to monitor blood sugar levels constantly even in the game.

But it is something she has turned into a positive.

“I really don’t try to let it rule my life, I just try and keep it in control. It definitely makes me more prepared and keeps me on top of things,” McConahy said. “If I do go low during the game, I am being pulled out, and if it is a big game, I can’t miss that part of the game. So, it just makes me stay ahead of everything, be prepared for the future and be prepared for everything.”