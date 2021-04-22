Kennedy Catholic senior is a scoring leader, state champion and now ‘Student Athlete of the Week’

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic senior Santino Multari has a unique pregame routine.

“Every game I have to tape my stick the same,” Multari said. “I have to do the same exact warmup. I go to the same spot at every rink we play at and everything is the same.”

That routine seems to be working for him. Multari helped the Neshannock hockey program win the 2021 PIHL Class B state championship. Multari finished this past season as the Class B leading scorer with 30 goals.

“All my teammates love that I’m up there in scoring in the league,” he said. “They always say stuff to me about it, so it’s pretty cool.”

Multari also plays baseball and soccer for the Golden Eagles. Multari joined the soccer team his senior year. It was the first time he ever played organized soccer and finished the season as a second-team all-region selection.

“I was like, you know, it’ll be fun. It’ll keep me going throughout the offseason, so I decided to play,” he said. “It was a lot of fun.”

In the classroom, Multari posts a 3.95 GPA.

“Before games, I’m always focusing and before tests, I’m always studying,” Multari said. “I’m always ready for everything.”

He is a member of the action club, rotary club and National Honor Society. He also co-founded a charity for animal shelters and participates in school food drives.

“We have a Thanksgiving food drive,” he said. “All the students of the school bring in food. People will come and pick it up that need food for Thanksgiving that aren’t as fortunate. I just love seeing all the people come and how happy they are to get all this stuff.”



Multari hopes to play hockey at the next level.

I do want to play in college,” Multari added. “That means I’ll probably have to go to juniors to play, so I’m hoping for something like that. Definitely.”