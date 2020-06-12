Breaking News
Remembering Bishop Murry
Kennedy Catholic sends another standout to the college ranks

Sports

Mariah Vincent chose Westminster over Seton Hill and Grove City

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic standout Mariah Vincent has officially signed to play college basketball at Westminster.

She chose Westminster over Seton Hill and Grove City.

Last season, Vincent averaged seven points, three rebounds, two steals and two assists per game for the Golden Eagles. She made a total of 45 three-pointers for Kennedy Catholic.

This past season, Vincent helped lead Kennedy Catholic to a record of 22-3 and a fourth consecutive District 10 title.

She also played a big part in the Eagles advancing to the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals before the PIAA canceled the remainder of the tournament due to COVID-19.

