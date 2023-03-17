GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WKBN) – During the six-seeded Kentucky Wildcats’ 61-53 first round win over Providence in the NCAA tournament, Kennedy Catholic product Oscar Tshiebwe hauled in a school record 25 rebounds.

Tshiebwe broke a 66-year record of 24 rebounds by Jerry Bird and was nine shy of the all-time tournament record of 34 from back in 1956.

The senior pulled in 11 offensive and 14 defensive rebounds during the performance was also just one rebound shy of the modern-era record of 26 set in 1977.

The former Gatorade Player of the Year and state champion at Kennedy Catholic finished the game with eight points to go along with his monster rebounding performance.

Kentucky will advance the winner of three-seed Kansas State and 14-seed Montana State on Sunday.